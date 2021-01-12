Another Competitive Overseers’ Election Takes Shape

With the announcement today of the Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) nominating committee’s candidates for the Board of Overseers, a second consecutive, competitive campaign for election to the governing board appears to be shaping up. Harvard Forward (HF) last year succeeded in qualifying five candidates for the ballot by securing signatures on nominating petitions, and three were elected. Their success was significant—and set in motion developments that will shape this spring’s voting (which begins April 1):

• The HF candidates advocated an issues-focused platform of divestment from fossil-fuel investments, other changes in endowment investment policy, and changes in governance—a view of the Overseers’ role at odds with the University’s model of governance, which vests fiduciary responsibilities in the Corporation, and assigns academic oversight and general advisory responsibilities to the Board of Overseers.

• Their electoral success reflected both alumni-voters’ embrace of that platform, and HF’s vigorous and effective campaign.

• In early autumn, when the governing boards convened at the beginning of the academic year, they adopted changes in governance, aimed at reinforcing the Overseers’ traditional role, and limiting petitioner representation on the Board to one-fifth of members (six Overseers) serving at any one time.

The Nominating Committee’s Slate

The HAA-organized nominating committee (its role and processes are described here) is charged with assembling a broadly experienced, diverse group of candidates, whose expertise is judged relevant to the University’s current academic opportunities, aspirations, and challenges. (Harvard’s elections websiteprovides background; the nominating committee, including current members, is described here.)

This year’s nominees are:

The slate appears to be highly diverse—reflecting the times, the University’s heightened emphasis on diversity and inclusion, the success of the deliberately diverse HF slate last year, and the recommendation stemming from the governing boards’ policy adopted last fall that younger candidates be included among the nominees.

The Harvard Forward Candidates

In the meantime, as previously reported, Harvard Forward is seeking to qualify three candidates for the ballot by petition. Given the new six-person limit on Overseers nominated by petition who can serve on the board at any one time, HF would risk diluting its vote if it were to advance more than three candidates to join those elected last summer. This year’s aspirants are:

• Yvette Efevbera, S.D. ’18, of Seattle, who earned master’s and doctoral degrees in public health and is an adviser on gender-based violence and child marriage and gender equality at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

• Megan Red Shirt-Shaw, Ed.M. ’17, who earned a master's degree from the Graduate School of Education and is director of native student services at the University of South Dakota.

• Natalie Unterstell, M.P.A. ’16, of Rio de Janeiro, who earned an M.P.A. from the Harvard Kennedy School and works on Brazilian climate policy.

Their platform includes the prior focus on divestment and related climate-change initiatives and changes in governance, plus new plans on racial justice (divesting any investments in private prisons, creating an ethnic-studies department, and so on).

Alumni Association Elected Director Candidates

The HAA nominating committee also identifies candidates for HAA elected director. The nine nominees standing for election to the six openings are:

• Whitney S. F. Baxter’07, M.B.A. ’11, vice president, head of strategy and group enterprises, MTV Entertainment Group. Brooklyn, N.Y.

• Benjamin Taylor Faw. M.B.A. ’14, Cofounder and CEO, AdVon Commerce, Las Vegas.

• Jane Labanowski ’17, lead, spaceport development, SpaceX, Brownsville, Texas.

• Hannah Park ’13, human resources business partner, Curriculum Associates, Everett, Massachusetts.

• Tenzin Priyadarshi, M.T.S. ’03, director, The Dalai Lama Center for Ethics and Transformative Values at MIT, Cambridge.

• Rebecca Chamian Ribaudo ’93, author and freelance writer, Chicago.

• Íñigo Sánchez-Asiaín, M.B.A. ’90, founding partner, Portobello Capital, Madrid, Spain.

• George Abraham Thampy ’10, senior director, CareDx, San Francisco.

• Maiya Williams Verrone ’84, television writer/producer and author, Pacific Palisades, California.

On Deck

If all Overseer aspirants qualify for the ballot (those seeking a place on the ballot by petition have until February 3 to submit signatures), voters will have 11 candidates contending for five Overseer positions when they receive their voting instructions this spring.

Given the heightened interest in the elections—turnout soared during the competitive, pandemic-delayed balloting last summer—Harvard Magazine will provide more detailed coverage of the candidates’ views (including their answers to a brief questionnaire) in future reports.

Read the nominating committee announcement here.