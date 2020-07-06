Harvard College to Accommodate 40 Percent of Students Each Semester

About 40 percent of Harvard undergraduates—entering first-year students, and those who cannot learn successfully in their current home environment—will be permitted to be in residence for the fall semester, effecting a sharply de-densified experience during the continuing coronavirus pandemic. They, and their College peers who will not be in Cambridge, will learn remotely, to provide equitable access to the educational experience (while avoiding the problems that would be caused by gathering students and teachers together entering, during, and exiting classes). Assuming similar density in the spring semester, unless public-health conditions improve or worsen, seniors would be given priority for residence, with first-year students returning home to learn remotely for their second term.

[This report is updated July 7, 2020, 9:50 a.m. to cover Princeton’s reopening plan and tuition reduction, and Harvard College’s introduction of course preregistration; see details below. Further updated July 7, 2020, 3:00 p.m., to report the fall plans of MIT and Brown; see below.]

Those present will be subjected to strict community standards concerning virus testing every three days, face-masking, social distancing, and other measures to minimize opportunities to spread infection, all spelled out in an undergraduate “Social Compact”—suggesting a residential experience unlike any from the past. For example (emphasis added). “For student safety and the health of others, virtual socializing is encouraged and should be the first option for social contact. At this time, Harvard College will not be sponsoring or permitting any in-person programs or events, either off-campus or on-campus, in the fall. Most facilities such as common rooms, gyms, and large gathering spaces will not be open. All members of the community are expected to follow guidance set forth by Harvard limiting social gatherings.”

These details, and others concerning the altered semester calendar, the unchanged cost of attendance, and the likely impact on athletics (an Ivy League announcement is expected July 8) were disclosed this morning in a letter from President Lawrence S. Bacow, Claudine Gay, dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences (which includes the College, the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences [GSAS] and the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS]), and Harvard College dean Rakesh Khurana.

Harvard’s decisions follow those announced by several peer colleges, and adopt similar courses of action (reflecting common challenges of conducting residential education during the COVID-19 crisis), adapted for local Boston-area circumstances, which notably include:

the dense, urban setting (contrasted with those of, say, Cornell and Dartmouth)—and one which was an early, intense epicenter for coronavirus infections and deaths;

the resulting cautious state and local policies governing reopening of public places;

the nearly universal housing of Harvard undergraduates on campus (compared with the quite large percentage of Yale juniors and seniors, for example, who live off-campus)—constraining options to accommodate students safely within the Houses and Harvard Yard; and

the reliance of faculty and staff members on a dense, old public transportation system for a significant share of daily commutes to work (again contrasted with more rural institutions).

Gay had signaled on June 15 that the College was considering a spectrum of residential options ranging from “minimal density” (about 600 undergraduates, or 10 percent, in residence) to “moderate density” (2,000 to 2,500 in residence) to “full density” (everyone permitted to enroll residentially)—the latter subject to placing about 30 percent of matriculants in local apartments or hotels (to effect necessary distancing in housing arrangements). Under any scenario, students were told to expect frequent virus testing and tracing; masking and social-distancing; “contactless” dining; and predominantly remote instruction.

The logistical difficulties of the full-density option; the resurgence of coronavirus infections around the country in the intervening three weeks; and the high hurdles facing international students seeking to travel to the United States for the fall term made a minimal- or moderate-density option seem more likely. The Harvard Crimson reported on June 27 that members of an undergraduate focus group were asked about options framed by a moderate-density residential experience this fall, lending support to the handicapping.

This report:

reviews the details about the fall semester unveiled today;

summarizes the status of other Harvard schools’ fall plans, previously announced; and

provides highlights on other peer institutions’ fall plans.

The three leaders’ full message appears at the end.

A Fall Unlike Any Other

In their letter this morning, Bacow, Gay, and Khurana wrote:

After careful deliberation, and informed by extensive input from our community, we write today to announce our plans to bring up to 40% of our undergraduates to campus, including all first-year students, for the fall semester. Assuming that we maintain 40% density in the spring semester, we would again bring back one class, and our priority at this time is to bring seniors to campus. Under this plan, first years would return home and learn remotely in the spring. We also will invite back to campus those students who may not be able to learn successfully in their current home learning environment. In making this consequential decision, we have been guided by the same core principles we established at the outset of this crisis: to put health and safety first, protect the academic enterprise, leverage our breadth and diversity, and preserve access and affordability. Some of the attributes that we most value about our campus are exactly the things that make adaptation to pandemic conditions particularly challenging. Our bustling urban environment, the ease of grabbing the T into Boston, our intergenerational residential communities that house 98% of our undergraduates, our global research community of students, faculty, staff, postdocs, and visitors from around the world—Harvard was built for connection, not isolation. Without a vaccine or effective clinical treatments for the virus, we know that no choice that reopens the campus is without risk. That said, we have worked closely with leading epidemiologists and medical experts to define an approach that we believe will protect the health and safety of our community, while also protecting our academic enterprise and providing students with the conditions they need to be successful academically.

Nodding toward “The recent upturn in COVID-19 cases in certain states” and the resulting uncertainties, they determined that

[O]ur fall plan must enable us to bring back as many students as possible while providing sufficient margin to accommodate an escalation in the prevalence of COVID-19 in our area. Anything less and we could find ourselves again facing the prospect of asking our students to leave, on short notice, prior to the end of the semester. Given the constraints imposed by our existing housing inventory, we have made a decision that enables up to 40% of undergraduate students to learn from campus in appropriate accommodations, while retaining the ability to isolate and quarantine up to 250 individuals at a time. Absent an effective vaccine or clinical therapy, this reduced density, together with a high-cadence viral testing program and universal adoption of public health practices such as face masks and frequent handwashing, is needed to safely host a significant number of undergraduates on campus. This finding is supported by extensive modeling by our public health experts.

Enabling matriculating freshmen to be in residence helps them make the transition to Harvard and to College learning. “Though we are far from a decision about spring,” the leaders continue, “making sure that seniors have their final semester on campus, to complete their thesis work and complete their four-year journey, is a priority we hold dear.” Sophomores and juniors are invited to attend summer school in Cambridge in 2021 free of tuition charges.

To effect the plan:

All learning will be delivered online.

The semester will begin as scheduled on September 2, with the instructional day extended to accommodate teaching across time zones. Regular grading will be in place.

Upper-class students who anticipate difficulties in progressing academically in their home environments may apply by July 13 to be in residence.

Students in residence will be distributed across first-year dorms and some of the Houses; they will live in single bedrooms with a shared bathroom. Access to campus will be otherwise restricted.

Residence will end by November 22, with reading period and examinations conducted from home. (Many institutions are adopting this schedule change to eliminate infection risks from students traveling home for Thanksgiving and then returning to campus.)

The cost of attendance will not be adjusted for the changed educational circumstances. (Harvard announced a 4 percent increase in the term bill for the academic year, to $72,391; other institutions have held to their announced term bills, as well, with exceptions including Bowdoin, which froze its fees at the prior level, and Williams, which reduced its term bill 15 percent to reflect the loss of athletics and its winter session. Updated July 7, 2020, 9:50 a.m. : Princeton will discount undergraduate tuition 10 percent for all students for the academic year, whether they are in residence for a semester or learning entirely remotely.) Harvard of course will not include room and board costs on the term bills of students living away from campus.

Princeton will discount undergraduate tuition 10 percent for all students for the academic year, whether they are in residence for a semester or learning entirely remotely.) Harvard of course will not include room and board costs on the term bills of students living away from campus. In advance of the July 8 Ivy League sports announcement, “we acknowledge that our medium density plan will necessarily place limits on what athletic activities are possible at Harvard this fall”—making the unusual semester an even more unusual debut for Erin McDermott, the new athletics director.

Updated July 7, 2020, 9:50 a.m.: One new wrinkle: students will preregister for courses during an online “shopping period” from August 17 to August 21; online resources will include syllabi and samples of instructors’ teaching methods. Registration must be completed by August 26, classes begin September 2, and students can add or drop courses until October 5. This procedure differs from the established shopping week at the beginning of each semester: a scrum beloved by many students, but disliked by faculty members and administrators who say it makes early classes chaotic and scrambles room and teaching-fellow assignments. Room assignments do not matter during an academic year of remote teaching, of course, but according to FAS’s explanation of the decision, this “early shopping” enables course lotteries before students worry about coursework; makes it possible for them to get necessary course materials no matter where they are located; and helps instructors adjust class schedules to accommodate students from multiple time zones. (As previously reported, an FAS committee on course registration is already contemplating a permanent adjustment in the shopping week and registration procedures; it is charged with making its recommendations for registration in 2022, or after.)

Elsewhere at Harvard

The Graduate School of Arts and Sciences does not have dormitory housing for most of its students, and thus differs significantly from the College. Each program (and the graduate parts of the engineering and applied sciences program) is therefore proceeding individually, determining—as laboratories have resumed opening during the summer, for instance—what research and teaching functions faculty members and their graduate students can perform, what facilities they need, what other resources are necessary (libraries, museums, collections, field work), what safety modifications and changes in procedure to institute, and so on. Thus, unlike the College announcement today, the GSAS is proceeding toward the fall mix of residential and remote operations on myriad fronts.

On June 3, these schools announced they would move to fully online (remote) instruction for the fall semester:

Harvard Divinity School

Harvard Graduate School of Design

Harvard Graduate School of Education (for the full 2020-2021 academic year; its master’s-degree programs typically run for one year, not two or more)

Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Harvard Kennedy School

Harvard Law School

In addition, Harvard Medical School has previously announced that first-year instruction would be online, so that upper-level students can pursue their clinical and other learning.

Harvard Business School essentially plans to invite students to return to campus for a hybrid in-class and online/virtual learning experience. Students must advise the school by early August about their plans—either to study in residence or to proceed with remote instruction. Given the school’s large international cohort (more than one-third of M.B.A. enrollees), getting to Allston may prove challenging, at best, for a significant number of new or second-year students.

On Other Campuses

Around the Ivy League, Yale announced on July 1 that it would “welcome graduate and professional school students and a portion of the undergraduate population back to campus for the fall semester. Nearly all Yale College courses will be taught remotely, so that all undergraduate students can enroll.” Specifically (emphasis added):

For each semester in 2020-2021, three classes of students will be in residence. We encourage students who cannot return to campus to continue their Yale education remotely. For fall 2020, first-year students, juniors, and seniors will have the option to live in residential colleges and other campus housing. For spring 2021, sophomores, juniors, and seniors can choose to live on campus. This arrangement allows the university to decrease the undergraduate student population living in the colleges to about 60 percent of normal and lower the risk of spreading COVID-19.

As noted, Yale has a large cohort of students who choose to live off campus; thus, accommodating three classes per semester—taking into account those who do not opt for university housing, and perhaps international students or others who cannot or choose not to return during 2020-2021—reduces the campus population to an estimated 60 percent of the undergraduate population.

Despite its rural environs, Dartmouth revealed on June 29 that “we must reduce the number of student on our campus” and will resort to a shifts sort of schedule like Yale’s (emphasis added):

We therefore plan to bring back to campus more than half of our undergraduates for the fall term and anticipate doing so for each subsequent term through the summer of 2021. This will give each student the opportunity to spend two terms enrolled on campus this academic year and to enroll via distance learning from home for one or both of the remaining two terms. In the interest of class cohesion, the Class of 2024 will receive priority to be on campus as a residential cohort for the fall and spring terms and will enroll for an off-campus winter term. International students in the Class of 2024 who have difficulty securing a visa in time to begin the fall term will be permitted to enroll off-campus. Other undergraduates will be able to express their preferences for their two residential terms, with the understanding that the '23s will receive priority to be on campus for the 2021 summer term (along with the '22s who chose to defer their 2020 sophomore summer because of COVID-19). Members of the Class of 2022 will receive priority for the fall 2020 term and '21s for the spring 2021 term. We are committed to working with high-need students as we did in the spring and summer terms and will provide more information soon.

Updated July 7, 2020, 9:50 a.m.: Princeton, which released its plans for the academic year on July 6, will assure each undergraduate who is able to return to campus the opportunity to do so for at least one semester: first-year students and juniors in the fall, and sophomores and seniors in the spring.

Cornell has chosen another tack. Given the findings of campus scholars that students would be at lower risk of coronavirus-related illness and hospitalization at the Ithaca campus than studying remotely, from home, under less-well-controlled conditions, the university plans on resuming residential operations this fall (with appropriate testing, tracing, and social-distancing measures, of course).

At the other extreme, Bowdoin, the Maine liberal-arts college, will host only freshmen and transfer students this fall, plus those who cannot practicably learn at home, and a small number of seniors whose honors work cannot be conducted online: Harvard’s plan. (If conditions permit, in the spring, it will open to seniors, juniors, and sophomores with first-year and transfer students studying remotely—a version of Yale’s plan.)

MIT’s plans, so far, look like Harvard College’s: in a June 17 announcement, President L. Rafael Reif signaled an undergraduate population in residence “conceivably as high as 60 percent [of the student body], but likely much lower,” and with predominant reliance on remote instruction.

Updated July 7, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. (MIT and Brown): MIT announced today that it would allow back to campus this fall only seniors, who need to complete research projects and theses to graduate, and a small number of students who cannot work safely and productively from home. Its statement read, in part:

Keeping the whole community safe will require that everyone living or working on campus be tested for the virus as often as twice a week, that each undergraduate living on campus has a private room and that the overall campus population – students, faculty, postdocs and staff – be kept far below our normal levels. Those constraints mean that we can invite back only a limited number of undergraduates for the Fall term. We are inviting back two groups:

Rising seniors, because they have the least flexibility to satisfy degree requirements and because being on campus is especially important for essential work in their programs, from capstone subjects to lab research and theses.

And a relatively small fraction of other students whose circumstances require special consideration in terms of their safety, living conditions, visa status or other hardship. We will announce the process to be considered for this second category soon.

If possible, MIT hopes to offer first-year, sophomore, and junior students the opportunity to be in residence during the spring—but with seniors no longer present. MIT also eliminated its tuition increase announced last spring.

Brown’s president, Christina H. Paxson, announced that that University will pursue a three-term academic calendar (rather than semesters), with each undergraduate in residence two of the three, 14-week terms, as follows: “[J]uniors and seniors will attend during the fall and spring terms, and first-year students will attend during the spring and summer terms. Sophomores will attend fall-spring but could be shifted in full or in part to fall- summer if public health conditions worsen over the course of the fall.” Given anticipated constraints on attendance (visa restrictions and so on), the three-term schedule reduces the undergraduate population in residence at any one time from 6,800 to 4,600 this fall.

Finally, in California, where the virus, seemingly vanquished, has returned with a vengeance, Stanford, too, plans to rotate access to campus. There, with a quarter (rather than a semester) schedule (emphasis added):

[O]ur default plan is to have half of our undergraduates (that is, the equivalent of two class years) back on campus for the fall quarter and each subsequent quarter, changing each quarter. It may need to be a smaller number in a given quarter if health conditions require it, which we hope will not be the case; in fact, we hope that health conditions will allow us instead to be able to expand access later in the year. We also intend to have a four-quarter year, including the summer of 2021. Since most students take courses over three quarters, under our default scenario the four-quarter year would allow all Stanford undergraduates to complete two quarters of instruction in residence on the Stanford campus in 2020-21, and require most to complete at least one quarter remotely. Assuming that public health conditions allow, we intend to have undergraduate first-year and transfer students among those on campus for the fall quarter, to allow them to get to know our campus, form community and begin their Stanford careers in the most positive way. We also intend to have graduating seniors on campus in the spring. Beyond that, we have not made decisions about which undergraduates would come to campus in which quarters. Our staff are having conversations with faculty and students about different options for bringing students back, whether by class year or by another rubric that aligns with the academic programs we offer. We will have a period of consultation to gather further input on these issues….

Indeed, plans for academic years unlike any others—and those plans remain highly contingent on the changing public-health situation, as nearly every institution has noted in communicating its fall-opening arrangements.

The Message from President Bacow, Dean Gay, and Dean Khurana