William Giannobile Named Dean of Harvard School of Dental Medicine

William V. Giannobile, an expert in periodontology and oral regenerative medicine, will succeed Bruce Donoff as the dean of the Harvard School of Dental Medicine (HSDM), Harvard Medical School dean George Daley announced today .

Giannobile, a 1996 graduate of HSDM and a former faculty member there, will arrive from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry, where he is Najjar endowed professor and chair of the department of periodontics and oral medicine, and runs a leading lab researching therapies for gum-tissue loss. He will assume his new role September 1.

“I am so appreciative of President Bacow, Provost Garber and HMS dean Daley for this incredible opportunity to serve the HSDM community as the new dean,” Giannobile said in a statement. “The tradition of excellence of the School as a leader in global education, research, clinical care, and societal impact creates exciting new avenues of interactions with our diverse array of students, staff, faculty, alumni, and friends. The Longwood Medical Area and fruitful partnerships with the medical school and affiliates creates opportunities for collaboration to promote science, innovation and education. I feel honored to continue building on the legacy of outstanding leadership at Harvard.”

Giannobile's current and future colleagues expressed their appreciation of his strengths as both a scientist and a clinician. “I am thrilled to welcome Will back to the Harvard School of Dental Medicine and the Longwood Medical Area,” Daley said. “Having roots in our community and experience as a passionate and productive leader of a major department at a premier dental school make him perfectly suited to take the helm at HSDM during this unprecedented time.”

“We are so pleased to welcome Will Giannobile, a leader who will help to ensure [HSDM’s] continued success as we seek more opportunities to support and expand the work of the University’s diversely talented biomedical community,” President Lawrence S. Bacow said. Provost Alan Garber added: “Will Giannobile, with his wide-ranging accomplishments as a scholar, leader, teacher and practitioner, is uniquely suited to head a school whose approach to dental health draws heavily on medicine, bioengineering, and public health. He brings to the role a deep set of relevant experiences and a longstanding commitment to the field of dental education.”