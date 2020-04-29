News
The National Academy Elects Eight Harvard Professors
The National Academy of Sciences has elected 120 new members, including eight Harvard professors, drawn principally from the medical and mathematics faculties—but also including a recent Nobel laureate in economics. The new members are:
- Dennis Gaitsgory, Smith professor of mathematics
- Joel F. Habener, professor of medicine
- Michael Kremer, Gates professor of developing societies, the Nobelist
- Judy Lieberman, professor of pediatrics
- Margaret S. Livingstone, Takeda professor of neurobiology
- Olivier Pourquié, Mallory professor of pathology
- Wilfried Schmid, Robinson research professor of mathematics
- Suzanne Walker, professor of microbiology