Your independent source for Harvard news since 1898 | SUBSCRIBE

Your independent source for Harvard news since 1898

News

The National Academy Elects Eight Harvard Professors

by John S. Rosenberg

4.29.20


The National Academy of Sciences has elected 120 new members, including eight Harvard professors, drawn principally from the medical and mathematics faculties—but also including a recent Nobel laureate in economics. The new members are:

  • Dennis Gaitsgory, Smith professor of mathematics
  • Joel F. Habener, professor of medicine
  • Michael Kremer, Gates professor of developing societies, the Nobelist
  • Judy Lieberman, professor of pediatrics
  • Margaret S. Livingstone, Takeda professor of neurobiology
  • Olivier Pourquié, Mallory professor of pathology
  • Wilfried Schmid, Robinson research professor of mathematics
  • Suzanne Walker, professor of microbiology

 

On Readers’ Radar

  1. The Risks of Homeschooling
  2. Passive Corporate Governance
  3. The Pandemic's Unequal Toll
  4. The Science of Scarcity
  5. Starlink

You Might Also Like:

A new nasal swab design can be manufactured quickly and at low cost.
Photograph courtesy of the Wyss Institute at Harvard University

Building a Better COVID-19 Swab

Provost Alan M. Garber
Photograph courtesy of Harvard Public Affairs and Communications

Harvard fall reopening plans

Photo of William Giannobile

William Giannobile 
Photograph courtesy of the University of Michigan School of Dentistry

William Giannobile Named Dean of Harvard School of Dental Medicine

You Might Also Like:

A new nasal swab design can be manufactured quickly and at low cost.
Photograph courtesy of the Wyss Institute at Harvard University

Building a Better COVID-19 Swab

Provost Alan M. Garber
Photograph courtesy of Harvard Public Affairs and Communications

Harvard fall reopening plans

Photo of William Giannobile

William Giannobile 
Photograph courtesy of the University of Michigan School of Dentistry

William Giannobile Named Dean of Harvard School of Dental Medicine