The National Academy Elects Eight Harvard Professors

The National Academy of Sciences has elected 120 new members, including eight Harvard professors, drawn principally from the medical and mathematics faculties—but also including a recent Nobel laureate in economics. The new members are:

Dennis Gaitsgory, Smith professor of mathematics

Joel F. Habener, professor of medicine

Michael Kremer, Gates professor of developing societies, the Nobelist

Judy Lieberman, professor of pediatrics

Margaret S. Livingstone, Takeda professor of neurobiology

Olivier Pourquié, Mallory professor of pathology

Wilfried Schmid, Robinson research professor of mathematics

Suzanne Walker, professor of microbiology