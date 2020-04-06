Design Dean Sarah Whiting to “Step Back” for Cancer Treatment

The Graduate School of Design’s (GSD) new dean, Sarah Whiting, who was named to the post just a year ago, announced to the school community today that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma last week, and beginning this Thursday will be “taking a partial step back from my daily dean-related responsibilities so that I can begin treatment.” Professor of urban design and planning Rahul Mehrotra and professor of landscape architecture Niall Kirkwood will assume daily responsibilities for school affairs: Mehrotra as “dean designate” and Kirkwood continuing as associate dean for academic affairs.

