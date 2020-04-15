The Faculty of Arts and Sciences Freezes Faculty Hiring

As reported, the University’s major professional schools have begun outlining their immediate responses to the coronavirus-related challenges to their finances and operations. Now, Claudine Gay, dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS), has disseminated near-term guidance, consistent with her April 10 message framing principles and priorities for action, and with the University requirements communicated on April 13 by President Lawrence S. Bacow and his senior team.

As middle- and longer-term planning begins, Gay wrote (emphasis added):

The direct costs of de-densification, which exceed $30M, while significant are only one aspect of the financial impact of COVID-19 on the FAS. The pandemic and the resulting economic downturn have disrupted Extension School programs, sponsored research funding, philanthropy, the endowment, and other important sources of support for our mission-driven activities, with no sign of a return to normalcy in the foreseeable future. Much is unknown, but what is beyond doubt is that the economic context has been fundamentally altered in a matter of weeks, and universities across the country are having to reassess every aspect of their operations. That work begins for us now, understanding that the financial impacts and our responses to them will not be limited to one year, and that we are on a changed trajectory that will persist for some time.