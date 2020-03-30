Overseer and Director Election Endorsements

With world attention understandably focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, and U.S. political attention focused to a varying extent on the November presidential and congressional elections, the University’s spring balloting for members of the Board of Overseers and Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) elected directors begins April l, very much out of the news headlines. Nonetheless, the process continues, with the Harvard Forward campaign’s successful nomination by petition of a slate of Overseer candidates—advocating a platform of divestment to redress climate change, changes in investment policy more generally, and governance reform—drawing attention to this spring’s election.

As reported, there are eight HAA-nominated candidates for Overseer, and five Harvard Forward candidates; all 13 will appear on the ballot in the order shown here—with five to be elected. In addition, there are nine nominees for HAA elected director—with six to be elected. Biographies of all the candidates for both offices appear at the elections.harvard.edu website.

The Coalition for a Diverse Harvard, which has endorsed candidates in recent years, announced last week that it is backing these Overseer nominees this year: the HAA-nominated Raphael William Bostic, David H. Eun, Diego A. Rodriguez, and Tracy K. Smith; and the Harvard Forward-nominated Thea Sebastian. It is also backing the following for HAA elected director: Santiago Creuheras, Kelsey Trey Leonard, Michael D. Lewis, Mallika J. Marshall, Joyce Y. Zhang, and Vanessa Zoltan. (Several of the endorsed candidates are members of the coalition itself.)

The coalition, in turn, reports that its endorsements are also backed by First Generation Harvard Alumni, Harvard Arab Alumni Association, Harvard Asian American Alumni Alliance, Harvard Black Alumni Society, Harvard Gender & Sexuality Caucus, Harvard Latino Alumni Alliance, Harvard Progressive Jewish Alumni, Harvard South Asian Alumni Alliance, Harvard Tamil Sangam Alumni, Harvard Women of Color, and Native American Alumni of Harvard University.

Having secured that possibly influential coalition endorsement for one of its candidates, Harvard Forward has now extended its own reach, in turn endorsing six of the aspirants to serve as HAA elected directors: Santiago Creuheras, Kelsey Trey Leonard, Michael D. Lewis, Benjamin D. Wei, Joyce Y. Zhang, and Vanessa Zoltan.

In its March 30 news release, Harvard Forward said that each of these candidates supports its platform, and has indicated “willingness to advocate for the enactment of the campaign’s…policy proposals if elected.” It notes further: “While the HAA Elected Directors have no direct say over the use of the Harvard endowment, the Harvard Forward platform outlines ways to engage alumni in service of establishing Harvard as a leader in the fight against climate change, such as through the creation of a Shared Interest Group (SIG) around Sustainability, Climate, and the Environment. Furthermore, the campaign’s plan for ‘Recent Alumni Overseers’ explicitly calls for HAA involvement, meaning that HAA Elected Directors could play an important role in the enactment of the proposal.”

Voting—online or by paper ballots—is open from April 1 through 5:00 p.m. on May 19. Given the pandemic-caused postponement of Commencement, results will likely be reported sometime during the final week of May, rather than with the customary announcement during the afternoon exercises of Commencement day.