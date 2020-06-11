Harvard College Names New Heads of Houses

Danoff dean of Harvard College Rakesh Khurana today announced five new sets of faculty deans, the term for heads of the undergraduate Houses that the College adopted in 2016. Cabot, Eliot, Kirkland, Quincy, and Winthrop will each have new leadership, beginning July 1.

At Cabot House, professor of history Ian Miller and his spouse, Crate Herbert, executive director of development at the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, will succeed Khurana himself and his wife, Stephanie, who conclude 10 years of service there.

At Eliot House, professor of ecclesiastical history Kevin Madigan and professor of the practice of Christian studies Stephanie Paulsell will replace Xander University Professor Douglas Melton and his spouse, Gail O’Keefe.

At Kirkland House, professor of public policy David Deming and his spouse, Janine Santimauro, vice president for network development and strategic partnerships at Boston Children’s Hospital, will replace visiting professor of comparative literature and of Romance languages and literature Verena Conley and Lowell professor of Romance languages and literatures and of visual and environmental studies Tom Conley.

At Quincy House, professor of government Eric Beerbohm and his spouse, Leslie Duhaylongsod, an assistant professor of education at Salem State University, will succeed professor of health sciences and technology and of microbiology Lee Gehrke and his late spouse, Deb Gehrke.

And at Winthrop House, professor of computer science Stephen Chong and Kiran Gajwani, associate director of undergraduate advising in the economics department, will replace interim faculty deans Mark Gearan, director of the Institute of Politics, and his spouse, Mary-Herlihy Gearan.

Faculty Deans typically serve five-year renewable appointments.